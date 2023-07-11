“Those who bought for the ruling party are yet to be arraigned” Sani reacts as FG arraigns Adebutu

According to a news that was published by the Cable news online this morning, it was reported that the federal government of Nigeria, on Monday, arraigned Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, in the 2023 elections, over alleged vote buying.

It was made known that, Adebutu was arraigned at the Ogun State High Court alongside nine other people, as Yemi Sanusi, who happens to be the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, raising vote buying allegations against Adebutu.

It was also made known that the state criminal investigations department (SCID) of the police in Abeokuta, investigated the matter.

However while Senator Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this morning, he said that there were other people who bought votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress during the 2023 general elections, but they have not been arraigned like Adebutu.

He said, “Those who bought for the ruling party are yet to be arraigned.”

