Those We Campaigned To In Creeks Are Waiting For The Fulfillment Of The Promises -Fafi Tells Tinubu

Sequel to some of the appointments made so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon assumption of office, a Chieftain of the all progressives congress in Bayelsa state, Pastor Joseph Fafi has reminded the president that those they campaigned to on behalf of the party during the 2023 electioneering period are eagerly waiting for the fulfillment of the promises that were made during the campaign.

According to reports made available by the punch newspaper, Joseph Fafi stated that the president should be endeavour to remember those who worked to ensure his victory at the polls because that will help to keep the party in place ahead of the next election.

He noted that Tinubu should first consider loyal party members when giving appointments and federal government jobs so that they will be able to reach out to those they campaigned to during the election on behalf of the party.

In his words, Fafi stated “those we campaigned to in creeks and villages are waiting for the fulfillment of the promises that were made”.

Source: punch newspaper

