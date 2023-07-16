Those We Campaigned To In Creeks Are Waiting For The Fulfillment Of Promises- Fafi Tells Tinubu

Following the recent appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after assuming office, Pastor Joseph Fafi, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, has reminded the president of the expectations from the people they campaigned to on behalf of the party during the 2023 election period. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling the promises made during the campaign to maintain party support for future elections.

According to reports from Punch newspaper, Joseph Fafi highlighted the need for the president to remember those who contributed to his electoral victory and to prioritize loyal party members when making appointments and allocating federal government jobs. This, he suggested, would enable them to fulfill the promises made to the people they campaigned to in creeks and villages during the election.

Fafi expressed, “Those we campaigned to in creeks and villages are eagerly awaiting the fulfillment of the promises that were made.”

Source: The Punch papers

Savigny (

)