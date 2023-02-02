Those Waiting For Public Declaration Of My Choice Of Presidential Candidate Will Wait In Vain – Wike

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Ezenwo Wike recently changed his mind about his January 31st deadline for announcing or disclosing his choice of presidential candidate prior to the February 25th election after withdrawing his support for his party’s nominee.

Nyesom Wike made it clear that he and some of his colleagues (the G-5 Governors) would not be backing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when Iyorchia Ayu refused to resign as party chairman. It had been decided that the party chairman and the presidential candidate could not both be from the same region.

In response, hoping that circumstances would alter to settle the internal conflict, he gave himself till the end of January to select a candidate. Considering that this did not occur, many individuals have since questioned his dedication.

Yesterday he said in front of a large group of supporters, “I’ve never made a commitment to openly declare my presidential preference. I’ve been in touch with my folks, and they already know who to vote for. Those who are hoping for a public announcement are just waiting in vain.” He continued, “I have talked to my people, and they already know who to vote for.

