Those Threatening They Will Do Something Bad If A Northerner Wins, We will Counter Them- Prof. Ango Abdullahi

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi has reacted to people who are threatening that there will be issues if power returns to the north after 2023 election.

He noted that Oasanjo did eight years; Jonathan six, that is 14; Umaru two, and now Buhari eight years and the north are being owed even in the number of years, four years.

“But for us to begin to see threats that if this happens, and we do not like it, we’ll do something negative, we are warning that the election will be contested hopefully free and fair, and credible. And anybody who wins the election must be accepted as the winner of the election, without sentiments. And if there is any attempt to subvert it, then we’ll be ready to also counter,”

As we are getting closer to the elections Nigerians are urged not to vote with tribal sentiments.

Voting based on tribal sentiment can undermine the principles of democracy, which is supposed to be based on the free choice of individuals, regardless of their ethnicity. It can also lead to a situation where politicians are more interested in pleasing their own ethnic group rather than serving the broader interests of the country.

When people vote based on tribal sentiment, they may be more likely to support candidates who are not necessarily the most qualified or capable. This can lead to a situation where the country is governed by leaders who are not able to deliver on their promises or address the pressing issues facing the country.

