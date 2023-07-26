Those Thinking Tinubu Will Appoint Ministers Who Would Improve The Fortunes Of Nigerians Are Fools – Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, an author, political activist, and one of the spokespeople for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, has labeled as foolish those who think that once President Bola Tinubu appoints his ministers, the suffering of Nigerians will be improved.

The remarks were made by Mr. Farotimi on Sunday during an interview with Rudolf Okonkwo for the web program 90Minutes Africa.

According to the “Do Not Die in their War” author, the Nigerian ruling elite has no interest in the nation because all of their riches are located elsewhere.

They don’t even send their kids to school in Nigeria, don’t have homes in Nigeria, and go outside to see doctors when they have a cold, according to Mr. Farotimi.

The political activist posed the following question: “What is it about the APC and the Nigerian political ‘ruiners’ as a collective that would inspire anybody into believing that the worst that could become Nigeria’s president, a career criminal, is the one who would now appoint those who will lift the people he has helped to enslave out of their enslavement?”

Tinubu has not named any ministers nearly two months after being sworn in as president of Nigeria following INEC’s controversal pronouncement of his victory in the election on February 25.

Some people have voiced the expectation that the administration will start implementing policies to lessen the pain and suffering that residents are now experiencing once the ministers are on board.

Mr. Farotimi, however, asserted that it would be absurd for anyone to harbor such expectation because nothing positive can emerge from Nigeria’s ruling class.

The retired lawyer went on to say that Tinubu was known for having a questionable character and that anyone who continued to support him was either stupid or malicious.

“Some of us knew from the beginning that Tinubu would harm the country. Everyone took notice of our warning, and they did. Despite their best attempts, the author of the book “Imperatives of the Nigerian Revolution” asserted that he was able to force his way into the office and is currently aggressively corrupting all social strata.

Peter Obi was mentioned by Dele Farotimi in relation to the oppressed and marginalized groups of Nigerian society, who used him as a rallying point against the tyrannical ruling class.

The people have been made aware of their own strength by Peter Obi, he claimed. The future use of that power is entirely up to us.

Source: Sahara Reporters

