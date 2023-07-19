“Those Saying Tinubu Is ‘Buhari Pro Max’ Because Of The New Pump Price Are Ignorant” – Daddy Freeze

Last night, Daddy Freeze went live on his verified Facebook page to react after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) slightly increased the fuel pump price to six hundred and seventeen naira per litre.

Daddy Freeze said, “I think those who are saying President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Muhammadu Buhari pro max because of the new pump price are ignorant.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “when former president Muhammadu Buhari handed over to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there was no allocation for fuel subsidy. This is what has been affecting the fuel pump price.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “if Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party or Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party had won the election, they will not do anything different from what President Bola Tinubu is doing. This is because they will also meet no allocation on ground to cushion the removal of fuel subsidy (which they all promised).”

