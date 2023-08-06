Those Saying Niger Can Retaliate Against Nigeria Are Wrong, Look At Niger’s Capacity First- Maj. Gen. Anthony Atolagbe

An ex-chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Anthony Atolagbe, has spoken out in response to Nigeria’s sanctions against Niger after the military took control of the country.

In an interview with Arise TV, Atolagbe stated that Nigeria should impose sanctions and that if Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani persists in refusing to resign, other measures will be done.

“If you visit the article within the AU protocol, it states that negotiations with them will last for six months. As a result, the administration is given legitimacy for a period of six months, although ECOWAS has since stated that you only have seven days to do so. The required actions will be taken after those 7 days.

In response to a question about whether the Niger government may retaliate after the sanctions, Atolagbe stated that Niger is not powerful enough to do so and that it would be very difficult given that Nigeria has been one of the largest beneficiaries.

“When you think about retaliation you have to think about the capacity of that country to do whatever kind of retaliation. Those saying they can retaliate are wrong, look at their capacity first. We have provided planes to this nation in the past to enable them begin operations at ECOMOG. I’m not sure if it still happens, but we’ve occasionally given their president a lift on one of our aircraft. We must therefore think more deeply when discussing their potential for retaliation.

