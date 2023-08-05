Those Saying Niger Can Retaliate Against Nigeria Are Wrong, Look At Niger’s Capacity First- Atolagbe

Maj. Gen. Anthony Atolagbe (Rtd), a former Chief Of Staff has come out to react to the sanctions imposed by Nigeria on Niger following the seizure of power by the military in Niger.

According to Atolagbe who appeared in an interview on Arise TV last night, imposing sanctions is the right step to take by Nigeria and other steps will be taken if Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani refuses to step down.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV…

“If you go to the article inside the AU protocol, it says there will be negotiations with them for 6 months. That’s means you are legitimising the government for 6 months but now ECOWAS says you have 7 days. After that 7 days, the necessary steps will be taken.”

Speaking on a possible retaliation by the Niger government following the sanctions, Atolagbe said that Niger are not strong enough to retaliate and the fact that Nigeria has been one of the biggest benefactors makes it very difficult as well.

“When you think about retaliation you have to think about the capacity of that country to do whatever kind of retaliation. Those saying they can retaliate are wrong, look at their capacity first. This is a country that in the past, we helped them to provide aircraft to launch them into operations at ECOMOG. We provide aircrafts to lift their president sometimes in the past, I don’t know whether it’s still ongoing. So when talking about their capacity to retaliate, we need to give it a deeper thought.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 5:30.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

AnnSports (

)