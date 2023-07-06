Those PDP Members Planning To Join APC Should Be Aware That APC Might Not Win In Court – Bode George

During a media interaction, Bode George expressed his belief that the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election is being challenged in court. Despite this, he emphasized that he has not lost hope.

Furthermore, Bode George advised PDP members who are considering joining the APC to exercise patience as the outcome of the court case is yet to be determined. He cautioned them against hastily switching parties and stated, starting from the 7:00 mark, “Those PDP members planning to join the APC should bear it in mind that the APC might not win the presidential court case in the tribunal.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Starting from 7:00)

He acknowledged the ongoing court proceedings and urged individuals to remain calm and await the court’s decision before making any decisions. Bode George affirmed that the PDP has made significant contributions to the nation’s welfare and remains committed to following the legacy of its founding members. He assured that they would not abandon the party abruptly.

Savigny (

)