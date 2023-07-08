Those PDP Members Planning To Join APC Should Be Aware That APC Might Not Win In Court-Bode George

Bode George emphasized that a court case challenging Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election is currently ongoing. He urged PDP members considering joining the APC to exercise patience and refrain from making immediate decisions. George emphasized the significance of waiting for the court’s ruling and advised against jumping ship prematurely.

Bode George, during his conversation with the media, expressed his belief that the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election is being challenged in court. Despite the initial outcome, George has not given up hope and remains optimistic about the ongoing court case.

In his words (start from 7:00) he said “Those PDP members planning to join the APC should bear it in mind that the APC might not win the presidential court case in the tribunal”.

“There’s still a court case going on, and we are waiting to see what would come out of the court case, but that shouldn’t make anyone jump ship immediately. We are still waiting for the court to make their decision, so they should calm down first, and wait for the court”.

Addressing PDP members who are contemplating joining the APC, George advised them to exercise patience and refrain from making hasty decisions. He cautioned them that the final verdict of the court case may not necessarily favor the APC and emphasized the need for calm and restraint.

According to George, it is crucial for PDP members to understand that the presidential court case is still in progress. Instead of hastily switching parties, he encouraged them to wait for the court’s decision before taking any action. The outcome of the court case will determine the future course of action, and it is essential to respect the legal process.

The former PDP member emphasized the importance of allowing the court to fulfill its duty and deliver a verdict. George urged PDP members not to be swayed by speculation or external pressures but to maintain a composed attitude while awaiting the court’s decision. He stressed that jumping ship prematurely could lead to unnecessary consequences and advised against making any abrupt moves.

Ablegirl (

)