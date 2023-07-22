Those outstanding debts I know of are loans taken by administration of old Imo state- Okezie Ikpeazu

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the former governor of Abia state, has refuted allegations claiming that his administration borrowed N22 billion from the bank and failed to repay the loan before leaving office. As reported by Vanguard paper, Ikpeazu clarified that the only debts he is aware of are loans taken by previous administrations from the old Imo State. These loans were primarily utilized to fund essential developmental projects over the years.

Ikpeazu emphasized that the liabilities of the old Imo State encompass not just borrowed funds but also include bailout funds provided by the Federal Government to support all states in the country. He clarified that these bailout funds come with well-defined repayment terms structured in a manner that ensures the day-to-day functioning of the State is not disrupted.

In response to the allegations of the N22 billion loan, Ikpeazu categorically dismissed the claim, asserting that it is merely a product of false information propagated by those behind fake news. He openly challenged Alex Otti, presumably the accuser, to produce concrete evidence supporting the existence of the alleged N22 billion outstanding loan.

According to Ikpeazu’s statements to Vanguard paper, his administration was responsible for loans inherited from the old Imo State, which were utilized to drive critical developmental initiatives. He firmly denied any wrongdoing in terms of financial obligations and underscored the importance of factual reporting and accountability in public discourse.

The former governor maintained that there was no truth to the accusations against his administration regarding the N22 billion loan. He expressed his commitment to transparency and encouraged the responsible handling of information by the media and individuals alike. With the challenge to present evidence issued to his accuser, Ikpeazu sought to dispel any doubts surrounding the fiscal affairs of his tenure as governor of Abia state.

Source: Vanguard paper

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)