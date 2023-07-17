Those Of You Who Are Natural Election Runners, Give Yourself A Little Respect Now-Wike

During the flag-off of the construction of the 50.15km Portharcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, urged those he described as natural election runners to give themselves a little respect now. Wike stated that the current governor has embarked on a project that will be too difficult for them to beat and, as such, has dropped the notion of running for office.

Wike further stated that while they were coming, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, told him that he had sent some people to different areas of the state to check out the roads and those that were yet to be completed. Wike commended the governor for continuing his legacy of development across the state.

According to him, “While we were coming, you told me that you have told me to scoop the Elele to Umoku Road, which you call Ikere Road; you have told me they should go and scoop where we commissioned the first phase of the trans-Calabari Road, the road that leads to Obonoma. By the time you’ve done all this, those of you who are natural election runners, every time you want to run, give yourself a little respect now. Do you understand me? Give yourself some respect. By the time this project finishes, let me see whether you have some mental problem that makes you say you want to run for governor. So you have prepared yourself; carry on.”

Video Credit: TVC (1:15:56)

