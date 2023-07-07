Those of us who know Wike so well knows what he did in the 2023 general election- Kassim Afegbua

In an interview with Arise , Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, discussed the notable actions of Wike, emphasizing his contributions during the 2023 general election and the extensive support he provided nationwide. Afegbua expressed his desire for Wike to be included in the ministerial list, praising his courage, boldness, and experience, which he believes make him well-suited for the position.

Afegbua further noted that Wike does not need to join their party in order to become a part of the cabinet. He highlighted that Wike currently holds a position of strength, as one of the G5 members successfully navigated through the 10th National Assembly.

According to Afegbua, the focus should be on the nation rather than the political party. He emphasized that once someone wins an election, their constituency expands to encompass the entire country, and they are not confined by the philosophical and ideological constraints of a specific party. He asserted that Wike would remain a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while actively working in his role. Afegbua pointed out that Wike’s associates had also successfully made their way through the national assembly, further solidifying his influence.

Afegbua stressed that Wike’s impact on the political landscape extended far beyond his party affiliation. Although he refrained from providing specific examples during the interview, he indicated that those familiar with Wike’s actions understood the extent of his involvement during the 2023 election and the significant support he offered to individuals throughout the country.

