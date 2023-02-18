Those Losing Political Powers in Lagos State Are Fighting Back -Dr. Ndu Nwokolo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chief Executive of Nextier SPD, Dr. Ndu Nwokolo, has revealed why non-indigenes may soon begin to win elective office in some states. Speaking on Plus TV, Ndu cited Lagos State as an example while discussing the political intrigues in the state.

Addressing the topic, Ndu said, “In the next eight years, people we consider non-indigenes will start to win the offices of the local government chairman across the country.” This is because as more young people start voting, the dynamics will change. Most educated young people will vote for politicians who will promote their interests in terms of good governance.

He added, “This is what you saw in Lagos.” In Lagos, the powers that be are gradually losing power to other parties, and they are fighting back. This is the ongoing experience in Lagos State. Zamfara and Borno states are dominated by two parties, and this will often lead to political violence.

You can watch the interview here.

