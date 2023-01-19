Those Locking Down The South East Are Creating Room For Anarchy And Insanity – Kashim Shettima

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has recently condemned the continuous and growing attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the South East region.

The politician mentioned this speaking in Birnin Kebbi after a visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar in his palace, on Wednesday, 18th of January 2023. He described the actions of the attackers as an act of terrorism which must be condemned and addressed accurately.

He went on to say that the people who have taken it upon themselves to pronounce lock downs in the South East are only creating rooms for destabilization as he believes nobody can get to power through the use of threat and intimidation.

In his words, he said: “The incessant attacks on INEC offices and facilities is an act of terrorism, every meaningful Nigerian must condemn it in toto. Locking downtowns and cities in the Southeast is also a pathway to anarchy and insanity. It should be condemned in toto likewise activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra are not in tandem with modern democratic practice.”

“Nobody in this country can force himself in power through threats, intimidation and blackmail. Politics and democracy is a game of numbers, your ability to reach out and build bridges and win the hearts and minds of people is much more important than issuing threats and intimidation.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

#Locking #South #East #Creating #Room #Anarchy #Insanity #Kashim #ShettimaThose Locking Down The South East Are Creating Room For Anarchy And Insanity – Kashim Shettima Publish on 2023-01-19 10:25:14