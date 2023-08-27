Those Involved in the Muslim-Muslim Ticket will Betray Themselves. The Ticket is God’s Plan- Ayodele

Founder and pastor of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has decided to disclose what God told him with regards to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket that is being used by the current APC government.

The clergyman who spoke about such issue during his prophetic session which was uploaded online, reacted to the Lagos State Assembly’s rejection of the commissioners that were nominated by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he stated that such rejection is part of the consequences of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to Primate Elijah Ayodele;

“We have not seen anything yet, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is dealing with the Christians now. It’s not the best, I said it before and I still say it, God is not accepting the Muslim-Muslim ticket because Muslim-Muslim ticket will drag Nigeria backwards. Those involved in this Muslim-Muslim, they are going to betray themselves, they are still going to tell the world the purpose of their Muslim-Muslim ticket because it’s not acceptable. But God wanted to prove something out and the Muslim-Muslim ticket is God’s plan.

“So the plan of God in that Muslim-Muslim ticket will later be exposed which we are all going to see.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele finally urged Nigerians to follow the plan of God concerning the Muslim-Muslim ticket, adding that it will start unfolding as time goes on and they will praise God later on.

