NEWS

‘Those Intricate Webs Could Have Been Resolved If Atiku Supported Obi Or Any Southerner’ -Okechukwu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

According to Daily Post, Osita Okechukwu, a Founding Member of the ruling party, has alleged that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, could have influenced the 2023 election to be a Southern contest if he had supported Peter Obi or any other Southern candidate.

Speaking to journalists after the conclusion of the PEPT judgment in Abuja, Okechukwu expressed his concern for the PDP, which he believes missed a crucial opportunity to compete effectively in the 2023 election. As a supporter of President Buhari, he concluded that the PDP’s electoral prospects were diminished when they disregarded the zoning arrangement that had governed the 4th Republic.

He stated, “The intricate issues could have been resolved if Atiku had adhered to the zoning consensus and supported Peter Obi or any other Southern candidate. It could have been a straightforward all-Southern competition. The emergence of the Wike candidate wouldn’t have happened, and most of the votes he garnered could have been attributed to the PDP.

Honestly, in my view, the opposition lost the election back in 2022 when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against the Presidential zoning convention embedded in the 4th Republic Nigeria and his party’s constitution, chose a different path.”

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PEPT Judgment: Reactions As Sen. Murray-Bruce Commends Judges for Doing Their Job Exceptionally Well

3 mins ago

Classic And Top-Notch Senator Gown Styles Ladies Can Slay To Any Occasion.

3 mins ago

Here Are Senator Outfits That Men Can Sew For Special Occasions.

13 mins ago

JUST IN: Atiku tells U.S. court he’s appealing Nigerian tribunal ruling favouring Tinubu to Supreme Court

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button