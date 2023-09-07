‘Those Intricate Webs Could Have Been Resolved If Atiku Supported Obi Or Any Southerner’ -Okechukwu

According to Daily Post, Osita Okechukwu, a Founding Member of the ruling party, has alleged that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, could have influenced the 2023 election to be a Southern contest if he had supported Peter Obi or any other Southern candidate.

Speaking to journalists after the conclusion of the PEPT judgment in Abuja, Okechukwu expressed his concern for the PDP, which he believes missed a crucial opportunity to compete effectively in the 2023 election. As a supporter of President Buhari, he concluded that the PDP’s electoral prospects were diminished when they disregarded the zoning arrangement that had governed the 4th Republic.

He stated, “The intricate issues could have been resolved if Atiku had adhered to the zoning consensus and supported Peter Obi or any other Southern candidate. It could have been a straightforward all-Southern competition. The emergence of the Wike candidate wouldn’t have happened, and most of the votes he garnered could have been attributed to the PDP.

Honestly, in my view, the opposition lost the election back in 2022 when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against the Presidential zoning convention embedded in the 4th Republic Nigeria and his party’s constitution, chose a different path.”

squareblogge (

)