‘Those Intricate Webs Could Have Been Resolved If Atiku Had Supported Obi Or Any Southerner’ – Osita Okechukwu

A Founding Member of the ruling party, Osita Okechukwu has alleged that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the 2023 election could have been a Southern Bout if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had supported Peter Obi or any other Southern Candidate. 

According to Daily Post, he said this while speaking to journalists after the culmination of the PEPT judgment in Abuja that he feels sorry for the PDP who lost a vital chance to compete strongly in the 2023 election. Speaking as a Buharist supporter, he concluded that the PDP lost the election when they trampled on the zoning arrangement that governs the 4th Republic. 

He said, ”Those intricate webs could have been resolved if Atiku had obeyed the zoning conviction, supported Peter Obi or any other Southern Candidate, it could have been simply an all-Southern bout. The Wike masquerade couldn’t have emerged. That would have meant that the bulk of votes he garnered could have been credited to the PDP.

 To be honest, my take is that the opposition lost the election that day in 2022, when his excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar trampled on the Presidential zoning convention, which governed the 4th’s Republic Nigeria and was also embedded in his party’s constitution.”

