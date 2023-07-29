Those I Would Want To See When I Get To Heaven—Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding Pastor of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page has revealed who he would like to see when he gets to heaven.

As revealed by the cleric, who is also referred to as the restoration Apostle, he has revealed in his words, from 04:25:36 to 04:27:05 of the video that, the first person he would like to see when he gets to heaven is Father Abraham—then, the second person is David. According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words that, he would not want to see everybody because there are some among the biblical characters that are not encouraging in the way they lived their lives while on earth.

Also, among the several biblical characters that existed that the cleric would love to see in heaven is the legendary King Solomon. The cleric has revealed he would not want to see Sarah. The reason for this was that a wife that cannot stand by and give her husband very good advice is not a good one. According to the cleric, in the heat of her childlessness, she wrongly advised her husband to take her maid as a wife and this was thbeginningng of a problem for Abraham’s generations.

On why the cleric would love to see King Solomon, he has revealed that no matter the impression anyone might have of the king, he would love to see him. The cleric has then revealed in his words that, he would so much love to see Joseph of Arimathea and ask him a question, about where he was when the Lord Jesus Christ could not pay tax in Matthew 17. According to the cleric, this is the same Joseph of Arimathea, a renowned nobleman, who came and buried Jesus Christ in a newly constructed sepulchre. However, while Jesus was alive, there was never any record of his philanthropy to the ministry of Jesus.

