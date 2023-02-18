Those fighting Buhari on naira redesign policy want vote-buying to continue —Nwodo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, has blasted the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who oppose President Muhammadu Buhari, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria over their naira redesign strategy.

The APC Governors in question, according to Nwodo, a former governor of Enugu State, want vote-buying and insecurity to continue in Nigeria.

He added that it would be difficult to see why the governors would not feel at home with a policy that originated from their own party.

In his words, “If the APC Governors do not understand that the current monitary policy would help to stop banditry and kidnapping as well as rejuvenate our economy, it means they want excess cash to be in circulation so that they can continue with their trademark of vote-buying”.

“Additionally, it implies that they approve of kidnapping, which explains why they are opposed to a law that would allow kidnappers to be tracked down. We all desire free and fair elections, and that principle should be upheld”, he said.

Michael1 (

)