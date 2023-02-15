NEWS

“This Was Then Under Maj Gen Buhari, There Was No Suffering To Get Notes, Sack Emefiele” – Bayo Onanuga

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, reminding Nigerians that there was no suffering under the then Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s Military Government.

Mr Onanuga made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, after sharing a picture gotten from a newspaper page, where it was boldly written that banks collected enough Naira notes when Buhari was the head of state.

In addition, the APC presidential campaign council spokesperson made it known that there was no suffering then to get cash, making it known that Nigerians doesn’t deserve Emefiele as the CBN Governor.

On several occasions, Bayo Onanuga and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the CBN Governor, claiming that he is causing a lot suffering on Nigerians, due to this cash policy he recently introduced. With way things are going, it’s obvious that President Buhari is not ready to sack the CBN Governor.

