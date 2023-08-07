“This Russia Isn’t The Soviet Union, Stop Saying Russia Helped Africa During Independence”-Seun Kuti

In a thought-provoking statement, Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti emphasized the importance of recognizing the distinction between the historical Soviet Union and present-day Russia concerning Africa’s struggle for independence. Seun Kuti’s words shed light on the evolution of Russia’s role in the continent’s liberation movements.

Seun Kuti highlighted that it is inaccurate to attribute the support provided during Africa’s independence struggle to today’s capitalist Russia. He firmly stated that the Soviet Union, which no longer exists, was the entity that extended significant aid to African nations seeking liberation.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia underwent a profound transformation, disavowing its socialist and Soviet past. Under the leadership of figures like Putin, Russia embraced a capitalist ideology, altering its approach to international relations and global engagement.

Seun Kuti’s message serves as a reminder to contextualize history accurately. It prompts us to acknowledge the changing political landscapes that influence the actions and motivations of countries, including Russia, in their dealings with Africa and the rest of the world.

Have a look at the screenshot from his Instagram stories below.

