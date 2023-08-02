“This is Unacceptable & Must Not Be Allowed To Succeed In Igboland” – Ohanaeze Reacts To Sit-At-Home

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural group has stated that the ongoing sit-at-home order has been instilling fear and trepidation on the good people of the southeast which is no longer acceptable.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB declared Sit-At-Home some months ago to protest the arrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is presently in detention of the Department of State Services, DSS.

According to The Vanguard paper, The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a statement said; “The sit-at-home order has been instilling fear and trepidation on the good people of the southeast, making it difficult for people to come out to transact their lawful businesses on the sit-at-home days,”

He added; “To this end, several authorities have put the losses encountered by the people of the southeast at trillions of naira on each sit-at-home day. It is saddening to see that Simon Ekpa has announced another two weeks sit-at-home in the southeast. This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to succeed in Igboland.”

He stated further; “A few days ago, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on whose behalf Ekpa claims to be working, directed the said Simon Ekpa to end all sit-at-home in the southeast and to stop antagonizing the governors of the southeast or politicians from the region.”

The recent statement by Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu which was shared by The Vanguard paper on its official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

