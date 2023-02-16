NEWS

“This is the Time to Put an End to it” – Shehu Sani Advises Nigerians Against Vote Buying

Shehu Sani who is the former senator who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the Eighth National Assembly has Nigerians against vote buying as the general election draws closer

Shehu who gave the advice on his verified Twitter account hours after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation and asked that the old N200 be redistributed as legal tender said Nigerians should be careful not to choose the next president of Nigeria through vote buying.

Shehu who was of the view that political power/position should not be sold or bought said the act of sharing money during an election to buy votes can not be regarded as democracy. He then called on Nigerians to end such action.

His post reads, “The next Nigerian President should emerge through a voting process and not a bidding process. Political power should neither be bought nor sold. Sharing money to electorates for votes is not democracy; this is the time to put an end to it.”

