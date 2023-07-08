NEWS

“This is the coolest picture you’ll see on the internet today” – Yul Edochie

There is no denying that the love between Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, continues to blossom every day, despite the heavy criticisms they receive on a daily basis.

Yul Edochie, a renowned Nigerian actor and the husband of two, recently took to his Instagram page to share a delightful photo featuring himself and his second wife, Judy Austin. The couple exuded love and happiness as they posed together, radiating affection and warmth.

Edochie, who is a proud father of five, expressed his enthusiasm and pride for the captured moment by proclaiming the photo as the finest on the internet. In the accompanying caption, he confidently declared it to be the coolest picture that viewers would come across online.

According to his statement, he said, “This is the coolest picture you’ll see on the internet today. Have yourselves a beautiful weekend, ladies and gentlemen.”

