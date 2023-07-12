“This is so Painful, I Thought you Overcame” Ngozi Florence Reacts to Cynthia Okereke’s Death.

Nollywood veteran actress, Ngozi Florence has taken to social media to pen down a condolence message for her colleague in the movie industry, Cynthia Okereke following reports of her demise few hours ago.

Recall that Nollywood veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke has generated lots of reactions on social media platforms, after she was reported dead during her sleep.

And so Ngozi Florence on reacting to such unfortunate incident, took to her official Instagram page to state that the death of Cynthia Okereke is so painful and she had thought that she overcame death.

Speaking further, the beautiful actress, revealed that the news of Cynthia Okereke’s death came as a huge shock to her, as she prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Here is Ngozi Florence’s post below

Until Cynthia Okereke’s death, the veteran actress was one among the many Nollywood talents that made such the film industry maintained it’s relevance over time.

The demised actress featured with several actors and actresses, including the likes of Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme.

Goodnewschi (

)