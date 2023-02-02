‘This Is Not The Way To Liberate A People’ -Sani Says As Hoodlums Attack INEC Offices In South-East

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the incessant attack on INEC offices in the South East.

(Photo Credit – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page)

Recall that there have been several reports of burning and attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the South East in recent times. A move that has been condemned by many notable Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, Senator Shehu Sani, who is known for his outspokenness said; “The attacks on INEC offices in the South East is Condemnable. This is not the way to liberate a people.”

(Photo Credit – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page)

The recent post by Senator Shehu Sani on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page

OgbeniPOG (

)