“This is Not The Government Of ‘Monkey Go Work, Baboon Go Chop’ – Ibinabo Dokubo Tells Bola Tinubu

A female presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Ibinabo Joy Dokubo has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint those that worked for him during the last general elections as Ministers and Special Advisers.

The outspoken politician made this known today during a press conference in Abuja.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress won the recently-conducted presidential election by defeating other strong contenders in the race. He is expected to send names of his ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the national assembly in the next few weeks.

Reacting, Ibinabo Joy Dokubo said; “I worked with my money, my time, and all my supporters worked for Asiwaju all over the country in the 36 states of the Federation. So, I should be considered for an appointment in his Government, and I pledge to be committed to the President on his journey of ‘Renewed Hope’’

She added; “However, we that worked should be considered for an appointment in the Government. This is not the government of ‘monkey go work, baboon go chop’. it should be a government of monkey go work, monkey go chop. It is not a government of bringing people from abroad to occupy political offices.”

She stated further; “We should shun all kinds of violence, we should not inherit political enemies as young people, we were first Nigerians before regions or party affiliation. So, tribalism and religion should not divide us as a nation”

Source – The Sun paper

Penkelemesi (

)