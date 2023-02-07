“This Is Not The Best Time For Protest, Any Uprising Now Can Derail The Election” – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani recently in a post he shared on his verified Twitter account urged his tweeps not to engage or cause any uprising now as a result of the hardship and scarcity among Nigerians.

According to his tweet, He said that the mass is going through a lot presently, but this is not the best time to go on strike or protest, stating that any form of Uprising Now can stop the election from being held, hence delaying the democratic process.

Speaking further, He also said that his tweeps should not engage in any uprising so that we won’t fall into the snares of those who want to incinerate the country if they can’t have their way.

His words;

“The masses are suffering, but this is not the best moment for strikes and protests; any uprising now can derail the election and the democratic process. Let’s not fall into the snare of those who want to incinerate the country if they can’t have their way”.

Source: Twitter | Shehu Sani

