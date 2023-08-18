‘This Is Just The Beginning Of The Africa’s Revolution And It Is Not Going To Stop’ – Dr. Arikana Quao

The recent events in Africa, according to Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao, a former permanent representative to the African Union Mission in Washington, D.C., mark the beginning of a revolution that will not be put down. In an interview with Arise TV , she claimed that the Western Powers have been given several free passes throughout the years. She draws parallels between the fall of the Roman Empire and the African revolution.

”I think the writing has been on the wall when it comes to France for a long time,” she remarked. It was only a question of when. Is the current upheaval in Africa really a revolution? Something of a revolution towards the kind of British Empire we saw in the ’90s. The West could not have on plundering and mismanaging Africa’s natural resources for much longer. I pray France realises the futility of continuing on this path. There will be no stopping the African Revolution once that it has begun. In my opinion, France (and the rest of the Western Powers) have gotten away with quite a bit over the course of history.

