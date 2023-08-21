“This Govt Is One That’ll Have The Shortest Honeymoon, It’s Just 2 Months& There’s Confusion” -Yusuf

According to The Punch papers, Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf, has expressed his opinions about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first two months in office.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, assumed office as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023. During his inauguration, he announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidy, resulting in increased pump prices that have led to greater hardship for many Nigerians.

Professor Usman Yusuf, in an interview with The Punch paper, remarked, “This government executed everything without proper planning. On his inauguration day, the President abruptly announced the removal of fuel subsidy without considering the consequences it would have on the people. He should have planned for the aftermath of the subsidy removal.”

He continued, “Consequently, the subsidy is making a return due to the overwhelming confusion. The economic policy was hastily implemented without proper assessment of its impact on the population. We can observe widespread suffering and difficulties everywhere.”

Usman Yusuf went on to say, “This government’s honeymoon period is the shortest; in just two months, confusion abounds. The government appears to be completely detached from the people’s hardships across the nation. People are enduring immense suffering, with many unable to go to work. Thus, it’s a failure; both the economy and security have faltered within a mere two months.”

Savigny (

)