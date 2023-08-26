“This Disease Started In February 2018, & It Cost Me Over N40 Million – Kidney Failure Patient

A 47-year-old woman identified as Kehinde Ugbede-Egbeyemi has narrated her ordeal as she battles kidney failure.

While speaking to the Punch paper during an interview, the lady who claims to be a businesswoman said, “The disease started two months after I got married in February 2018, and it has cost me over N40m. I first paid N10 million in 2018 for the transplant, but because there was no donor, we could not carry out the procedure.”

“So, the money was spent on drugs, weekly dialysis, supplements, and hospital charges. As of 2020, I had spent about N30 million.

“The second time, we paid N7 million to the hospital after my twin brother offered to donate his kidney. People supported me with N4m.”

She added, “But the procedure could not be carried out because I was down with diarrhea for one year. I was passing out only water, and my vital signs were down. So, the money was also expended on dialysis and drugs at the Zenith Medical Center.”

