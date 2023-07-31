Thirteen reasons why Nigerians must not support any armed invasion of Niger Republic- Shehu Sani

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this evening, it was reported that the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, today, Sunday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic, to restore ousted President Muhammed Bazoum to office.

It was reported that this decision of the extraordinary session of the Authority that was presided over by its Chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, followed its deliberations on developments in the country, where President Mohamed Bazoum has been held by members of his presidential guards for days and if the Niger President is not released within seven days, ECOWAS will use military force.

However, while Senator Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this morning, he gave thirteen reasons why the Nigerian people must not support any armed invasion of Niger Republic by ECOWAS.

While he was talking, he said Number 1, the ECOWAS armed invasion of Niger Republic, is simply a war between Nigeria and Niger Republic because of their proximity. Number 2, the Russia and Wagner, may come to support of Niger Republic, and Nigeria will have to use its own money to prosecute the operation. Nigeria offsets 70 % of the budget of ECOWAS. Shehu Sani said he doesn’t see the United States Congress approving unlimited arm supplies for ECOWAS to wage war against another country.

Number 3, he said our bordering states of Sokoto State, Zamfara State, Katsina State, Jigawa State and Yobe State, will incur direct hit in the event of war.

Number 4. He asked that if there was no military action to dislodge the military coupists in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad, then why that of Niger Republic ?

Number 5. He asked why did the American and French military bases inside Niger Republic, refused to stop the coup ? And now they are encouraging Africans to go into war.

Number 6. He said Niger Republic has been helpful to Nigeria in the fight against terrorists groups, and the country is currently hosting over 303,000 Nigerian refugees and in the event of war this war, these people can be in danger.

Number 7. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not allow himself to be pushed to initiate and trigger a war with a neighbouring country, and later be left stranded in the middle of it. He said no Western African country, has any military capability to start or sustain a war with Niger Republic, because everyone will be relying on Nigeria.

Number 8. He said we should not cry more than the bereaved. If the people of Niger Republic do not want Military rule, then they should let them fight to remove it themselves because we fought our own military rulers, and some of them even went to jail during the struggle. Let them fight their fight.

Number 9. Saudi Arabia is still bugged down in Yemen after spending hundreds of billions of dollars which we do not have.

Number 10. The Military Regime in Myanmar, is still there, and not one stronger nation is contemplating military action against this.

Number 11. He said we have a war at home against terrorism, so we should concentrate here.

Number 12. He said Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinean Forces, will likely enter the war to Support Niger Republic, and they will attack Nigerian territories in the process.

Number 13. Shehu Sani said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must continue to toe the line of dialogue with the military authorities in Niger Republic and not war.

Moses21 (

)