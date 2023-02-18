Think Twice Before You Allow Your Naira Redesign Policy To Suffer Nigerians – Wike Tells Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has advised the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to think twice again concerning the naira redesign policy, while speaking on Friday at the Rivers campaign rally flag-off in Ngo town, Andoni LGA of the state.

Recall that on Thursday, Buhari said he has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the validity of old N200 notes till April 10. The president also said all existing old N1,000 and N500 notes will remain redeemable at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and designated points for 60 days. Buhari gave the directive despite the supreme court ruling that the old notes remain legal tender pending the determination of a case filed by some state governors.

However, Governor Nyesom while addressing the people disclosed that he is against the naira redesign policy because it has brought suffering to the people. Nyesom Wike further disclosed that Buhari is supposed to respect the supreme court and has he has disobeyed the supreme court, he is calling for anarchy.

“We want democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate,” Wike stated. “Think twice before you allow your naira redesign policy to suffer Nigerians”, Wike added.

