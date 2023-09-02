Do you know that there are certain things you should stop believing about stroke and its severity? Stroke is a serious health condition that arises when there is Obstruction in the free flow of blood to the brain. When this happens, the cells in the brain get damaged leading to several complications which could also cause fatality.

In this article in line with a publication on Medicalnewstoday, we are going to have a look at some things you should stop believing about stroke and its severity.

What Are The Things That You Should Stop Believing About Stroke And Its Severity?

1. Stroke cannot be treated – this is one myth you should do away with. Stroke can be treated medically if the patient gets to the hospital early enough. Sometimes too, stroke Symptoms can be reversed if the person gets to the hospital minutes or a couple of hours after onset of the first few symptoms.

2. Stroke can not be prevented – this is another myth that should not be taken seriously. Stroke is very much preventable as long as you avoid smoking, manage your blood pressure and sugar level and also exercise often, your risk of stroke would be drastically lower or reduced than someone who smokes.

3. Stroke doesn’t run in families – as sad or unfortunate as it may sound, stroke is one of the diseases that run in families. As a matter of fact, single gene disorders such as sickle cell anaemia increases a person’s risk of stroke. Some other genetic links to stroke is rooted in the fact that high blood pressure, Diabetes and many other Cardiovascular problems run in families. These are some of the popular myths that should be disregarded.

Kwajaffa (

)