Things will change 2 days to the election & it Will affect Peter Obi chances— Ayodele

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, founder and senior pastor of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), said that Labour Party presidential nominee Mr. Peter Obi’s chances will be hurt by events occurring two days before the 2023 election.

In an article published by the Tribune on their website, ape Ayodele made this revelation.

Primate Ayodele, who has been prophesying about the 2023 presidential election and warning Nigerians about what is expected to happen 2 days before the election, has returned to tell them.

He claims that the upcoming election would be a show of ethnic solidarity, with each tribe supporting its own. On the other hand, he did say that the situation will alter in the final two days before the election, and that this will hurt Peter Obi’s Labour Party.

While (Peter) Obi’s future prospects may be unpredictable due to impending change, he should make an effort to organize his ambitions now.

Although the east is beneficial for him, Prophet Ayodele urged that he return to the north.

Peter Obi should keep up the good job to ensure that the results of the election go in his favor; he doesn’t need talkers at this point, just doers.

