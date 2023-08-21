Things Were Better When I Was In Government, Today There’s Trouble In The Country” -Peter Obi

In a recent development, the Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi, expressed his concern in a video (6:31) regarding the significant economic challenges that have led to considerable hardship for certain segments of the country’s population.

Speaking at the Labour Party’s Mega Rally prior to the Local Government Elections in Edo State on Monday, August 21, Obi underscored that during his tenure as Anambra governor over a decade ago, the nation’s economy was thriving, and citizens were able to afford their basic daily needs.

Elaborating further, the LP flag bearer emphasized the current grave economic situation facing the nation, where a multitude of Nigerians are grappling to provide sustenance for themselves and their families.

He conveyed, “People often reminisce about my time in office. However, I remind them that during my tenure, the circumstances were more favorable. Regrettably, the present scenario is marked by turmoil in the country. There exist challenges, given that individuals are unable to provide for their essential needs, and transportation difficulties have escalated.”

He added, “In our current landscape, we must advocate for change. The government has a responsibility to account for public funds. Presently, across Nigeria, many are experiencing hunger and hardship. Lives are at risk, and the prospect of educating their children is uncertain for many families. Thus, there has been a transformation in the situation. Consequently, we emphasize the necessity for those in power to adopt change and uphold proper governance.”

Savigny (

)