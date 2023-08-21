Things Were Better When I Was In Government, Today There’s Trouble In The Country – Obi

A few hours ago, Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi came out to lament the severe economic hardship that has left some sections of the country’s populace struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis.

While delivering a keynote address in Being at the Labour Party’s Mega Rally ahead of the Local Government Elections in Edo State on Monday, August 21, Obi pointed out that when he was in office as Anambra governor more than a decade ago, the country’s economy was doing well and Nigerians could afford the basic necessities of daily living.

Going further, the LP flag bearer argued that the country is currently in dire straits economically because millions of Nigerians are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

He said; “People often talk about when I was in office. But I tell them that when I was there, things were better. But Today, there is trouble in the country. There are problems, because people cannot feed themselves, and transportation is has become a huge problem.

Today, things have changed but we must we are insisting on is that things must be different. The government must account for public money. Today across Nigeria, people are hungry. People are dying and they are not even sure that their children will go to school. So, things have changed. And that is why we are saying that those in government must also change and do the right thing.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 6:31).

