Things Are Out Of Buhari’s Hands, Says Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation, declared on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari has no control over administration.

The former SGF stated that there cannot be a government without an inner caucus in an interview on Channels Television’s special show, The 2023 Verdict.

He claimed that individuals in the current administration who were in the President’s good graces declined to uphold Buhari’s standards.

“There is no escaping the fact that things are out of his control. There are certain persons who refuse to follow commands”, he said.

“As soon as they depart from the area where the command is given, they go and carry out various tasks. Nothing compares to cabal. There is no government that does not have an inner caucus. There’s no government”.

Lawal added that after learning that Peter Obi is the “light,” he decided to support the LP’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election. He further explained that he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Labour Party.

