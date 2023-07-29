“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

Nollywood actor, Linc Edochie, has used his new Instagram post to share his own opinion about the current economic situation of the country while also advising the government on what to do to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. He took to his Instagram page to share the post, where he admitted that things are hard in the country right now and that the government needs to create meaningful palliatives to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

He made it known that nothing good comes easy and that Nigerians are really going through hard times at the moment. He stated that he saw a lot of people trekking on the road in Lagos simply because they could not afford to pay their transport fares. He prayed to God to touch the minds of the leaders so that they could come up with something meaningful to help the masses.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “Things are bad in the country, the government needs to create meaningful palliatives. For the first time, I saw a lot of people trekking on the streets of Lagos because they cannot afford transport fares and cars moving freely without traffic. I pray to God to touch the minds of our leaders so that they can come up with something meaningful to help the citizens.”

Click the link to watch the video

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame in recent times.

Worldnewsreporter (

)