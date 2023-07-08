Thiago Silva Sends A Message To Nkunku As He Enjoys His Holiday While Chelsea Have Begun Training

Earlier this week, Chelsea began training at the Cobham training facility following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino. The team have had a full one week training and are already putting in the work ahead of the new and upcoming football season.

Although a lot of key players have resumed and have been in attendance, a few others are yet to resume and are still on holidays.

New signing Christopher Nkunku is one of those players who is still on holiday and has not resumed. Moments ago, he shared a photo of himself having a good time on Instagram and Thiago Silva was quick to send him a message.

The 38-year-old who captained Nkunku at Paris Saint-Germain during his early days as a youngster basically told him to resume work because holidays are over.

Although it was said as a joke, this is the kind of mentality Chelsea fans would love to see and this shows the massive impact Thiago Silva is going to have at the club next season with the departure of the club captain and assistant.

Many expect that the Brazilian will be named the new captain of the team and this kind of attitude is exactly why he’s absolutely perfect for the role.

Nkunku as well as the remaining stars who have yet to resume training will are expected back at the Cobham training facility next week as the team prepares to jet off the United States of America for their pre-season tour.

