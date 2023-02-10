They’re Sourcing For Funds For Only Logistics, So APC Is Totally Insulated From Logistics – Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the ruling party is not insulated from logistics.

Festus Keyamo who took to his microblogging, Twitter, said the hypocrisy of some was nauseating. Keyamo said in the case of the opposition, they were sourcing for funds for elections only ‘for logistics’.

Keyamo made it known that in the case of the All Progressive Congress (APC), it must be sourcing for funds to ‘influence the elections’ or to ‘buy votes’.

However, Keyamo concluded his statement by saying that does it mean the All Progressive Congress (APC) was totally insulated from logistics.

In his tweet, he wrote below :

“The hypocrisy of some is nauseating. In their own case, they’re sourcing for funds for elections only ‘for logistics’. In the case of the APC, it must be sourcing for funds to ‘influence the elections’ or to ‘buy votes’. So, the ruling party is totally insulated from ‘logistics’.”

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Naija-hub-news (

)