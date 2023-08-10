They would have investigated Buhari’s administration if the PDP or LP had taken over from him- Igho Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, has purportedly stated that if the PDP or Labour Party had succeeded Buhari, they would have started an investigation into his administration.

In response to Tinubu’s intention to raise taxes in order to close the 20 trillion naira tax gap, Igho Akeregha said this in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki show.

President Tinubu’s plan to raise taxes, according to Igho Akeregha, is unwise. He remarked that Tinubu wanted to raise taxes on people but where is the employment in Nigeria? He claimed that President Tinubu frequently advises the poor to breathe, but he questioned how they could do so if they were had to pay higher taxes. Instead of raising taxes, he advised Tinubu to address the issue of corruption and stop the flow of information that would allow it to be practiced.

Igho noted that Tinubu has not discussed his plans for combating corruption. He claimed that there is a lot that needs to be looked into and recouped from Buhari and his nominated ministers given the way they governed the nation when he was in office. .

However, he said if it was PDP or Labour, they would start investigating Buhari’s administration.

“If it were to be PDP or Labour Party that took over from Buhari, they would have been investigating Buhari’s administration, instead of talking of increasing taxes”

