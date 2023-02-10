They Were In Hilux Vehicles -Atiku’s Campaign DG In Rivers Says, Reacts To His Assassination Attempt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers state Campaign director for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the surprising assassination attempt on his life which took place along Trans- Amadi area of Portharcourt, Rivers state on Thursday, where he noted that his supposed killers were driving on a police Hilux Vehicle.

Abiye Sekibo who called for the president, Muhammadu Buhari and the inspector general of police to intervene and investigate such an attempt to take his life noted that he narrowly escaped after they shot at his car, and the tyres.

He claimed, according to Leadership that it was the police attached to the government house of Rivers state as five of the Hilux vehicles headed to Ada-George after be and his driver had cleared at a filling station in order to escape them.

Speaking further, he lamented that the equipment which they were planning to use for their rally for Atiku had been set ablaze, adding that it beckons for a swift intervention.

He said… “The next thing, those policemen who are watching the fire, opened fire on my vehicle. So I told my driver not to stop, but to keep on going. We drove off and were shot at from all sides. I looked at those vehicles, they were Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State, and these Police Hilux vehicles, five in number, drove past us heading towards Ada-George”

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku was scheduled to hold a rally in Rivers state, and this is coming after governor Nyesom Wike had recently accepted to allow them use the stadium, though, had earlier on declined.

