‘They Want Us To Fight So That They Can Postpone The Election & Put An Interim In Power’ – Asiwaju

After taking his campaign to Ekiti state, All Progressive Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu maintained his claim that some in Aso Rock are working to undermine his prospects of being elected in 2023.

Speaking in Ekiti, Asiwaju claimed that the people behind the cashless agenda expect them to fight and react. According to him, their objective is to generate trouble for Nigerians and start a war. He claims the cabal is trying to delay the election so they can install a caretaker government.

“I giggle when I see them preventing us from getting our money at the banks,” he remarked. To all of you, I say: chill out; violence is not the answer. Those responsible for withholding our funds are also the ones who will be able to release them. The election will be delayed, and an interim administration will be installed, because they know that if we don’t fight, the poll will be called off. They may be smarter than us, but we are still smarter.

