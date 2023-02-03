They Want To Turn Us Into Slaves, But We Will Use This Election To Liberate Ourselves – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has said that the hardship caused by the scarcity of cash and the fuel crisis is orchestrated by a cabal to cause unrest so that the presidential election can be postponed. He said that the forthcoming is very crucial to the South-West region, and added that it is the turn of the Yoruba to produce the next President. He said this while addressing the crowd of supporters during his campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, on Friday.

In the report which was made by Daily Post, he urged the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) so they can vote in the election.

He said – “This election is very crucial to us in South-West. They are hoarding cash and fuel with a view to causing hardship so that the people would storm the streets in anger. Their plot is to disrupt the election timetable and force poll extension. We are wiser and smarter than them. We are going to outsmart them… Yoruba, Yoruba, whose turn is it? Relax, this election is yours. You will use it to liberate yourselves. They want to turn us into slaves. We are not slaves. They locked up money. Trek to your polling units, vote and stay with your votes.”

