‘They Want To Turn Us Into Slaves But We Are Saying No That It Is The Yoruba People’s Turn’ – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who took his Presidential campaign to Ekiti state has continued to insist that some people in the Aso Rock are trying to sabotage his chances of winning the 2023 election. Asiwaju stated in Ekiti that some political forces are against the growth of the Yoruba people at the political arena.

He alleged that this set of people have belittled the Yoruba race to be slaves to them. Asiwaju stated emphatically that they are standing against this form of disrespect. He alleged that it’s the Yoruba people’s turn to get elevated into power. He also warned the people of Ekiti not to fight before the day of the election, he claimed that they will be playing into his enemies hands by causing riot in the coming weeks.

He said, ”Many of our children after finishing school have not gotten jobs. Most especially in Ekiti state, they are known to be Bookworms. They are very brilliant in the educational aspect. They want to turn us into slaves but we are saying No that it’s the Yoruba people turn. What I’m seeing in front is revolution.”

Oxygen (

)