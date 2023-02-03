NEWS

‘They Want To Turn Us Into Slaves But We Are Saying No That It Is The Yoruba People’s Turn’ – Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who took his Presidential campaign to Ekiti state has continued to insist that some people in the Aso Rock are trying to sabotage his chances of winning the 2023 election. Asiwaju stated in Ekiti that some political forces are against the growth of the Yoruba people at the political arena. 

He alleged that this set of people have belittled the Yoruba race to be slaves to them. Asiwaju stated emphatically that they are standing against this form of disrespect. He alleged that it’s the Yoruba people’s turn to get elevated into power. He also warned the people of Ekiti not to fight before the day of the election, he claimed that they will be playing into his enemies hands by causing riot in the coming weeks. 

He said, ”Many of our children after finishing school have not gotten jobs. Most especially in Ekiti state, they are known to be Bookworms. They are very brilliant in the educational aspect. They want to turn us into slaves but we are saying No that it’s the Yoruba people turn. What I’m seeing in front is revolution.”

 TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Naira Redesign Won’t Fight Corruption-Wike, Gunmen kill policeman In Anambra

2 mins ago

Go & Ask Anyone In Anambra If Peter Obi Built Any Major Road Or Hospital While He Was Governor– Adams Oshiomhole

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: 2023 Presidency; APC Plans To Disrupt Election-PDP, Jonathan, Others To Attend Mbazulike Amechi’s Tribute

19 mins ago

‘You Must Win Rivers State If You Want To Become Nigeria’s President’ – Wike Tells Atiku

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button