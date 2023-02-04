They Want To Turn Us Into A Slave, It Is A Lie We Are Not A Slave – Tinubu Says In Ekiti APC Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign train landed in Ekiti State yesterday as a way to continue their campaign rally with the next general election barely 21 days away.

As the next general presidential election is getting more closer, the former Lagos State Governor took his campaign rally to another level as he was live yesterday to meet with the good people of Ekiti State mainly to canvass for votes from them.

The rally was yet an eventful one as it witnessed a massive turn out of crowd who came out in large numbers to show their support in the Tinubu-Shettima mandate of a renewed hope.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as such addressed the good people of the State with some promises made to them on what their administration intend to do if elected into office come February 25.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while addressing the mammoth of crowd in attendance for the big event showered praise on the people of Ekiti State, as they are one of the leading States in the country among those who have most educated people.

Despite their zeal and quest for education, joblessness has been the other of the day which is not supposed to be so, thereby pointed to the fact that he is fully ready to change the narrative.

“Our children have graduated from school. Ekiti people are known for their love to be educated. You now want to turn us to a slave, it is a lie because we refused to be a slave. There is no need for me to look back, those of you who I am seeing right in my front are more than enough. Raise your hand if you will be voting for me”

