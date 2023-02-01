They Want To Kill Me Because I Said I Am Not Supporting Someone Who Has Never Won Election” – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive governor of Rivers state, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, was recently spotted talking with his supporters about the upcoming (gubernatorial) election in his state as well as the general (presidential) election.

Governor Nyesom Wike declared, “They want to kill me simply because I said I’m not supporting someone who has never won an election.” He said, “All those who are scheming evil against me and my country will never prevail. I’ll continue to defend the truth, and I’ll never turn on my fellow citizens to aid a thief.

Governor Nyesom Wike reiterated, “As for my presidential candidate, I never stated I would formally declare who I am supporting.” Furthermore, I never said that I would reveal my method to the public because my fans already know who to back.

“I want you to advise those folks to repent immediately or stay as betrayers forever,” Governor Nyesom Wike concluded.

Watch the complete video through the link below (last ten minutes).

Please feel free to share this article with your friends and family by leaving a comment below.

Thanks.

DrStrangemedia (

)